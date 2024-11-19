© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Tax session stalled: No consensus on tax credit cuts, taxed services

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Brooke Thorington
Published November 19, 2024 at 10:05 AM CST
Louisiana lawmakers are in a special session to simplify the state's tax code.
Brooke Thorington
/
WRKF
Louisiana lawmakers are in a special session to simplify the state's tax code.

Lawmakers adjourned early Monday after they failed to reach a consensus on what should be taxed, as Gov. Jeff Landry attempts to overhaul the state’s tax code.

The goal of the session is to simplify Louisiana’s tax code and reduce individual income and corporate tax rates. To make up for the revenue shortfall, there are bills to tax more goods and services. Among them is HB 9.

Originally, Republican Rep. Neil Riser’s (R-Columbia) bill taxed 42 goods and services that are not currently taxed, which would bring in a total of $502 million in revenue. His amended bill would cut the list of goods and services down to 19, which would bring in just $130 million to the state.

“And what I want to do is to keep moving forward and y’all are welcome to come to me and speak to me on it on anything you’re amicable to or might want to change. Please do that,” said Riser.

The 19 items facing taxes are:

  1. Alarm system services
  2. Cable TV and satellite services
  3. Car wash wax
  4. Computer software installation repair
  5. Dating services and apps
  6. Information services
  7. Intrastate limousine and van services
  8. Lodging services
  9. Photo finishing, film development
  10. Photographic studio services
  11. Embroidery, monogram services
  12. Security, PI, protection, armored car services 
  13. Spa services
  14. Pool cleaning and maintenance services
  15. Tanning salons
  16. Tattoo parlor services
  17. Taxi cab and rideshare
  18. Travel Services
  19. Delivery Services

There are also disagreements about cutting tax incentives.

There’s been strong support to keep Louisiana’s Motion Picture Production Tax Credit, the state’s $150 million tax incentive for film and TV production. The state offers production companies a 25%to 40% rebate on production costs.

But the program could be eliminated if HB 2 becomes law.

Last week, several members of the House said they want to save film tax credits and vowed to vote against the bill if it returns from the Senate unamended.

The Louisiana state historic rehabilitation tax credit program, which encourages the restoration and renovation of historic buildings, is also on the chopping block if HB 2 advances.

The bills require a two-thirds vote in both chambers and would then go before voters in March. But time is of the essence. The session is scheduled to end Monday, Nov. 25.
Tags
Politics Louisiana Newstaxtaxestax breaksales taxestax reformtax creditsmotion picture tax creditstaxpayersLandryJeff Landryfilmfilm industry
Brooke Thorington
Before joining WRKF as the Capitol Access reporter, Brooke was the Assistant News Director at Louisiana Radio Network, where she also reported on statewide news and covered the state legislature.
See stories by Brooke Thorington

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info