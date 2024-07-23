2024 Hurricane Season
Get emergency texts
The City of New Orleans will monitor the storm’s progression as it develops and share updates through press conferences streamed on social media.
Residents can sign up to receive emergency alerts by texting NOLAREADY to 77295.
Plan accordingly
If a storm is threatening the area, residents should make plans to evacuate or hunker down.
In the event of a disaster, the city may issue a mandatory evacuation order, requiring residents and visitors to leave. Or it may issue a voluntary evacuation order, giving residents the choice to stay or go.
If you choose to evacuate, you’ll need to know where to go and how to get there. Don’t wait until the last minute, leave early if possible. The Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development created an app that helps you map out the best route from your home to your intended destination.
Make sure your fuel tank is full, and evacuate during daylight hours if possible. It could take about four times longer than usual to get there.
If you need help evacuating, Text EVACNOLA to 77295 or fill out this survey.
Gather supplies
It doesn’t matter if you’re evacuating or staying put, you’ll need to have enough food, water and supplies to last at least four days.
Keep track of important paperwork like birth certificates, marriage and death records, social security cards and wills. You’ll want to take them with you or store them in a secure location at home.
The city suggests stocking up on these items:
Prepare your home
Here are some ways you can protect your home:
- Clear debris from storm drains and gutters
- Trim trees and shrubs
- Secure patio furniture or bring it inside
- Secure garbage bins
- If possible, keep valuable possessions on an upper floor
- Keep firearms locked in a secure location
- Lock doors and windows
- Move or secure any potential projectiles
- Move heavy furniture, including beds, away from windows
- Unplug lamps and electronics
- Make sure your refrigerator’s temperature is at or below 40°F and the freezer temperature is at or below 0°F
Make a plan for your pets
- You’ll want your pet to have a safe place to stay, and not all hotels and shelters are pet-friendly. If you can’t care for your pet during an emergency, see if a neighbor, friend or relative can help. Visit petswelcome.com, travelpets.com, dogfriendly.com, or pettravel.com to find pet-friendly hotels and motels. If you’re still struggling to find a shelter for your pet, contact Louisiana State Animal Response team and see if they can point you to one.
- Make sure your pet’s microchip info is up-to-date. Microchipping your pet increases the chance you’ll be reunited if they get lost.
- Prepare a pet emergency survival kit with enough supplies to last a week. The kit should include food, water, medicine, a first aid kit, ID tags, sanitation needs, a picture of you and your pet together, and items like their favorite treats and toys. Make sure they have a crate or sturdy carrier.
How to stay safe
- Move to higher ground, away from areas subject to flooding.
- Find a safe place to take shelter, like a small interior room, closet or hallway on the lowest level of the building. If water rises, move to the second floor.
- Avoid windows, skylights and glass doors.
- For added protection, lie on the floor under a table or another sturdy object.
- Keep supplies like flashlights and batteries handy in case you lose power.
- Fill your bathtub with water that can be used for bathing and flushing your toilet in the event the public water system is disrupted.
- Never use a generator inside your home or garage. Avoid using them in wet conditions.
- Shut off propane tanks.
- To find shelter information and local resources, call 211 or text your zip code to 898-211.
What to do
- Stay put until officials give the all-clear that it’s safe for you to leave your home or return.
- Tap water may be contaminated and unsafe to drink. You’ll want to drink bottled water or boil water to make it safe.
- Don’t drive on closed roads.
- Avoid walking or driving into flooded areas. Wiring may be underwater, increasing the risk of electrocution.
- To reduce the risk of fires, avoid using flame-lit candles or gas-based lights.
- Check for structural damage, loose power lines and gas leaks.
How to Prepare for Two Disasters
For general information, contact 211.
For weather information, visit the National Weather Service.
For local emergency resources, contact your local Parish OHSEP office: http://gohsep.la.gov/ABOUT/PARISHPA
For preparedness tips and information, visit getagameplan.org.
The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness can be found here: https://gohsep.la.gov/.
For comprehensive emergency preparedness and response information, visit emergency.la.gov.
ALL EMERGENCIES AND LIFE-THREATENING SITUATIONS SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO 911.
For information on generator safety, click here.
Travel and Road Information:
For up-to-date travel and roadway information, visit 511la.org.