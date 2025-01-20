Landry: Bridge closures likely as Louisiana braces for rare winter storm

Gov. Jeff Landry is warning Louisianans to stay off roads and hunker down as the state braces for a rare winter storm with bitter cold temperatures and snow.

“It is extremely important to stay off the road unless you absolutely need to be on the road,” Landry said at a press conference at his Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness.

The National Weather Service says a cold front is sweeping the Gulf South, bringing dangerously cold temperatures and severe weather to an area not accustomed to such conditions. Around 4 to 6 inches of snow is expected in areas north and south of the I-10/12 corridor, including New Orleans and Baton Rouge, with freezing temperatures and wind chills expected through Thursday. And bitterly cold temperatures are expected to creep up even north of the I-20 corridor.

State Climatologist Jay Grymes said worst case scenario, some areas could see snowfall totals up to 12 inches.

“We're talking about 4 inches of snow or more, essentially from the Sabine all the way over to the Pearl. We haven't seen a storm like that in South Louisiana in–since the 60s,” Grymes said. “So, many of you have never seen an event like this in terms of both the amount of snow that's gonna fall. The fact that most of it will fall in 12 hours or less and the fact that it's going to cover such a broad swath of the southern part of the state. It's going to extend from the coast all the way up to Alexandria.”

Grymes also warned residents to prepare for wind chills in the single digits.

The governor urged people to be patient with parish and local governments as they work with the state to clear roads and bridges.

“Louisiana has the four longest bridges over water. This is not the kind of event that treats those bridges kindly,” Landry warned. “It is most likely going to result in Mississippi River bridge closures.”

The governor said he was thankful to Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders for sending snow plows, drivers, salt spreaders, dump trucks, semi-trucks and logistical support to aid state agencies in storm recovery efforts.

“The impacts there are going to be crippling from a travel standpoint. You're not going to be able to move hardly at all on Tuesday once the snow begins,” Grymes added. “Be ready to stay essentially housebound, not just Tuesday, but Wednesday and even into Thursday travel, especially in the back roads and some of the rural areas certainly is going to be limited, if not completely hampered through Thursday.”

Landry and Grymes urged people to protect their pipes from freezing and take other precautions to protect their families and their homes.