© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Landry: Bridge closures likely as Louisiana braces for rare winter storm

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Athina Morris
Published January 20, 2025 at 5:44 PM CST
Gov. Jeff Landry holds a press conference at his Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness ahead of a rare winter storm.
State of Louisiana
Gov. Jeff Landry holds a press conference at his Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness ahead of a rare winter storm.

Gov. Jeff Landry is warning Louisianans to stay off roads and hunker down as the state braces for a rare winter storm with bitter cold temperatures and snow.

“It is extremely important to stay off the road unless you absolutely need to be on the road,” Landry said at a press conference at his Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness.

The National Weather Service says a cold front is sweeping the Gulf South, bringing dangerously cold temperatures and severe weather to an area not accustomed to such conditions. Around 4 to 6 inches of snow is expected in areas north and south of the I-10/12 corridor, including New Orleans and Baton Rouge, with freezing temperatures and wind chills expected through Thursday. And bitterly cold temperatures are expected to creep up even north of the I-20 corridor.

State Climatologist Jay Grymes said worst case scenario, some areas could see snowfall totals up to 12 inches.

Icicles form on a mailbox during a rare freeze in Ponchatoula brought on by Winter Storm Uri on Feb. 15, 2021.
Local & Regional News
New Orleans officials urge residents to stay off icy roads: ‘Don’t even try it’
Aubri Juhasz
Local officials are urging residents to hunker down through at least Wednesday night.

“We're talking about 4 inches of snow or more, essentially from the Sabine all the way over to the Pearl. We haven't seen a storm like that in South Louisiana in–since the 60s,” Grymes said. “So, many of you have never seen an event like this in terms of both the amount of snow that's gonna fall. The fact that most of it will fall in 12 hours or less and the fact that it's going to cover such a broad swath of the southern part of the state. It's going to extend from the coast all the way up to Alexandria.”

Grymes also warned residents to prepare for wind chills in the single digits.

The governor urged people to be patient with parish and local governments as they work with the state to clear roads and bridges.

“Louisiana has the four longest bridges over water. This is not the kind of event that treats those bridges kindly,” Landry warned. “It is most likely going to result in Mississippi River bridge closures.”

The governor said he was thankful to Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders for sending snow plows, drivers, salt spreaders, dump trucks, semi-trucks and logistical support to aid state agencies in storm recovery efforts.

“The impacts there are going to be crippling from a travel standpoint. You're not going to be able to move hardly at all on Tuesday once the snow begins,” Grymes added. “Be ready to stay essentially housebound, not just Tuesday, but Wednesday and even into Thursday travel, especially in the back roads and some of the rural areas certainly is going to be limited, if not completely hampered through Thursday.”

Landry and Grymes urged people to protect their pipes from freezing and take other precautions to protect their families and their homes.
Tags
WWNO Louisiana NewsWinterpreparednessdisaster preparednessGovernor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency PreparednessJeff Landryweatherfreezing weathersevere weather
Athina Morris
Athina is a digital content producer for WWNO in New Orleans and WRKF in Baton Rouge. She edits and produces content for the stations' websites and social media pages, and writes WWNO's weekly newsletter.
See stories by Athina Morris

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info