Officials respond to dozens of crashes during winter storm, warn people to stay off roads

State officials are urging people to stay at home for at least another 24 hours as snow and icy conditions continue to pose dangers to drivers.

Louisiana State Police Col. Robert Hodges said troopers responded to more than 50 weather-related crashes across the state Tuesday as snow accumulated on roadways.

"Many of these crashes are the result of unnecessary travel," Hodges said, adding that the vast majority of those vehicles were traveling off the road or too fast.

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Secretary Joe Donahue said a salt spreader was involved in a collision on Interstate 10 near the Texas stateline, but did not provide more details about the incident.

“If you have to be on the road, take additional time, go real slow, and be on the lookout for DOT and first responders out there working to keep the roadway safe.”

Donahue said crews switched from pre-treating to plowing and salt-spreading operations, and reopened all designated priority routes, like long bridges over water.

“As precipitation stops, we will expand efforts to preserve existing designated routes and expand beyond that to other secondary routes, which include interstates and US routes, then will switch to the remainder of state highways,” Donahue added.

Gov. Jeff Landry said conditions are expected to be even more treacherous when the snow melts on Wednesday.

“It’s going to be a different day tomorrow. Stay off the roadways,” the governor warned.

He encouraged people to monitor 511la.org, where the DOTD posts updates on road conditions and closures. You can also find more information about resources and closures at Virtual.LA.gov.

With colder temperatures in the forecast Tuesday evening, State Climatologist Jay Grymes warned people who haven’t wrapped their pipes to do so.

“Tonight will be much colder. Don't think this morning was a test for your pipes–that's tonight,” Grymes said. “That's where we'll see significant impacts on infrastructure. Homes are not built to handle this kind of cold.”

Grymes said temperatures will dip into the low teens in some neighborhoods, and wind chills could get down to 10 degrees or below.

"This is a prolonged, hard freeze event you need to be prepared for,” Grymes said.

