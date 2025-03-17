© 2025 WWNO
How nuclear deterrence in Europe may change

By A Martínez
Published March 17, 2025 at 3:10 AM CDT

What does nuclear deterrence look like in Europe now that NATO is unsure whether the U.S. will be a committed partner? NPR speaks with Paul Cormarie, analyst with the Rand Corporation.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

