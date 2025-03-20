© 2025 WWNO
Louisiana Supreme Court dismisses suit challenging Amendment 2

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Athina Morris
Published March 20, 2025 at 11:11 AM CDT
The rear view on Chartres Street of the Louisiana Supreme Court located in the French Quarter of New Orleans on May 10, 2004.
Judi Bottoni
/
AP
The rear view on Chartres Street of the Louisiana Supreme Court located in the French Quarter of New Orleans on May 10, 2004.

The Louisiana Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit that sought to block a constitutional amendment–which would change the state’s tax code and raise teacher pay–from appearing on the March 29 ballot.

Attorney William Most filed the lawsuit on behalf of Rev. Willie Calhoun Jr. and two teachers, Jacob Newsom and Amy Hession. They argued that teachers aren’t getting a pay raise, and ballot language violates state law, which requires language to be “simple, unbiased, concise, and easily understood.”

“The language in Amendment 2 only highlights some things voters might like, but it doesn't mention the many changes that could upset them,” Most said.

However, the majority of the court found the lawsuit baseless, saying the language was “'simple, unbiased, concise, and easily understood,” and that the amendment had "been adequately and legally presented to the voters.”

Three justices–Chief Justice John L. Weimer, Justice John Michael Guidry and Justice Piper Griffin–dissented.

A "vote here" sign sits outside a polling location in Baton Rouge on Oct. 14, 2023.
Politics
What to know about the 4 constitutional amendments on the March 29 ballot
Brooke Thorington
Here's what we know about each amendment and how various organizations and advocacy groups feel about them.

Weimer and Griffin wrote that the court’s decision "erodes respect for the fairness and impartiality of the system of justice" in part because "any evidence the parties intended to introduce will now be essentially swept under the rug."

Guidry said "I strongly disagree with the majority that the proposed ballot language is sufficient and transparent to accurately summarize and put voters on notice concerning what they are being asked to vote for or against.”

Amendment 2 aims to overhaul Louisiana’s tax system. It would decrease the maximum income tax rate, double the standard deduction for senior citizens, reduce corporate income taxes, limit new tax exemptions and more. It would also make the $2,000 stipend for teachers and $1,000 stipend for support staff permanent parts of their salaries. But if it doesn’t pass, teachers and support staff could face pay cuts.

Gov. Jeff Landry praised the court’s ruling on Wednesday, calling the lawsuit “frivolous.”

“This case was flawed and attempted to silence the voice of the people,” Landry said in a news release. “The people can now speak.”
Politics Louisiana NewsConstitutional AmendmentsAmendment 2lawsuitLouisiana Supreme Court
Athina Morris
Athina is a digital content producer for WWNO in New Orleans and WRKF in Baton Rouge. She edits and produces content for the stations' websites and social media pages, and writes WWNO's weekly newsletter.
See stories by Athina Morris

