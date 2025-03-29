In historic vote, new City of St. George chooses leaders, rejects charter

Almost a year after the suburb was incorporated into a city, voters in St. George elected their first leaders on Saturday. Residents also voted against adopting a home rule charter, which would have established the city’s governing structure.

With 65% of the vote, Interim Mayor Dustin Yates, who was appointed by Gov. Jeff Landry last year, defeated Jim Morgan in the mayoral race.

Voters chose Republicans David Dellucci and Jim Talbot for two at-large city council seats. Dellucci received 28% of the vote, while Talbot secured 23%.

Since none of the candidates secured 50% of the vote, the District 4 race will go into a runoff between Republican Patricia "Patty" Cook and Independent David Madaffari, who edged out Justin Turner by just three votes to make the runoff election. Cook had 45% of the vote.

Residents voted down the home rule charter, which would have established a council-manager form of

government, dividing powers between a city council, a city manager, and a mayor. The city manager would’ve been responsible for most day-to-day operations.

Since it didn’t pass, the St. George will continue to operate under Louisiana's default Lawrason Act government, the Advocate reported.

