Gov. Landry announces plan for new $4B ammonia plant in Ascension Parish

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Athina Morris,
Eva Tesfaye, Brooke Thorington
Published April 8, 2025 at 2:30 PM CDT
Gov. Jeff Landry announces plans for a new $4.2 billion blue ammonia plant in Ascension Parish.
Brooke Thorington
/
WRKF
Gov. Jeff Landry announces plans for a new $4.2 billion blue ammonia plant in Ascension Parish.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., the world’s largest ammonia producer, will invest $4.2 billion to build the world’s largest blue ammonia plant in Ascension Parish, Gov. Jeff Landry announced Tuesday.

The new plant will be located at RiverPlex MegaPark in Donaldsonville, the same industrial park where automaker Hyundai is building a $5.8 billion steel mill. 

The facility is a joint venture between CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Japan’s JERA Co. and Mitsui & Co., a global investment firm.

The plant will use advanced carbon capture and sequestration technology, with carbon stored by 1PointFive, a subsidiary of Occidental. It will produce 1.4 million metric tons of low-carbon ammonia each year for export, Louisiana Economic Development (LED) said in a press release.

A task force appointed by the Louisiana Senate Committee on Natural Resources has held a series of meetings to gather comments from the public, industry and experts on the local impacts of carbon capture and sequestration. The group is tasked with submitting a report to the Senate Committee on Natural Resources by Feb. 15.
Coastal Desk
Public outcry against carbon capture in Louisiana growing  
Terry L. Jones (Floodlight)
Some activists worry that the daytime state task force hearings in Baton Rouge on the issue are missing important voices from affected Black communities.

Producing ammonia has a large carbon footprint because it’s so energy-intensive and uses hydrogen from coal, oil or natural gas through processes that release carbon dioxide. In this case, the carbon would be captured and then transferred and injected underground, keeping it out of the atmosphere. But critics of blue ammonia say it’s a ploy to maintain dependence on fossil fuels, pollutes with methane and nitrous oxide and threatens the health of nearby communities. Another blue ammonia plant planned for St. Charles Parish is facing opposition from residents.

The new plant is expected to create more than 100 permanent jobs, paying an average salary of $110,000.

“Every time we stack up new jobs that are above the mean income level of families in Louisiana, we start to raise people from dependence to independence,” Landry said.

CF Industries has operated in Louisiana for over 50 years. Its existing Donaldsonville Complex is the largest ammonia production facility in the world.

This story is developing and will be updated. 
Ascension Parish, ammonia plants, Jeff Landry, chemical plants
Athina Morris
Athina is a digital content producer for WWNO in New Orleans and WRKF in Baton Rouge. She edits and produces content for the stations' websites and social media pages, and writes WWNO's weekly newsletter.
See stories by Athina Morris
Eva Tesfaye
Eva Tesfaye covers the environment for WWNO and WRKF's Coastal Desk. You can reach her at eva@wrkf.org.
See stories by Eva Tesfaye
Brooke Thorington
Before joining WRKF as the Capitol Access reporter, Brooke was the Assistant News Director at Louisiana Radio Network, where she also reported on statewide news and covered the state legislature.
See stories by Brooke Thorington

