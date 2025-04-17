Wetlands are places where land and water meet. Throughout the Mississippi River watershed, wetlands store floodwater, improve drinking water quality, and serve as homes for millions of birds and other animals. But this special ecosystem is facing growing threats from development, pollution, climate change and recent court rulings that leave them vulnerable to destruction.

Against this backdrop, the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk published a landmark reporting project exploring the wonder of and threats to these landscapes, “Down the Drain: A watershed moment for America’s greatest wetlands.”

This reporting arrives at an important political moment. Last year, the Supreme Court’s decision in Sackett v. EPA significantly limited the agency’s power to regulate wetlands, resulting in more than half the nation’s wetlands potentially losing federal protections. A March 2024 report from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service noted an approximate 50% increase in wetland loss from 2009 to 2019 compared to the previous decade. Further, President Trump’s EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin has heralded a new era for wetlands under the administration.

Down the Drain examines how these many legal and policy changes affect wetlands in the basin and what the changes mean for the health of the river and the people and wildlife that rely on it. The Mississippi is the nation’s largest watershed, home to 70 million Americans in 31 states.

James Eli Shiffer / Star Tribune A snowy egret fishes on a log in Bayou Bienvenue in Louisiana in February 2025.

Elise Plunk / Louisiana Illuminator An aerial view of the Wax Lake Delta on the coast of Louisiana. The delta is one of the few places along Louisiana’s coast that is building land instead of losing it.

As part of the collaborative reporting project, Down the Drain, the Ag & Water Desk published an interactive story with the Minnesota Star Tribune exploring the history of wetland loss in the United States and our relationship with these landscapes.

