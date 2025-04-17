Louisiana Legislature advances TOPS funding bill

BATON ROUGE—The House Education Committee on Wednesday advanced a bill to update funding for TOPS college scholarships and create a new award for the highest-scoring students.

It also advanced a proposal to offer TOPs scholarship to Louisiana residents who leave the state for their undergraduate years but return to go to medical or dental school.

TOPS awards for undergraduate students at state schools are now linked to tuition rates from the 2016-2017 academic year. The bill, House Bill 77, would update the amounts to match tuition rates starting in the 2025-2026 school year, with awards ranging from $3,000 to $11,300 based on students’ award level and the type of school they attend.

The bill could cost the state roughly $50 million more each year, and it also will be considered by the House Appropriations Committee.

Despite the proposed increase in award amounts, some lawmakers raised concerns that the changes could disadvantage students at higher-cost schools like LSU.

Even with increased funding, LSU students may still face larger out-of-pocket expenses than those attending lower-cost state schools.

Meanwhile, students at lower-cost colleges might have more of their expenses fully covered, which could make those schools more appealing to top students and lead to changes in where students choose to enroll across Louisiana.

To address this gap, an amendment was added to provide additional financial support for students attending Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge or the LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans.

Students at these campuses who qualify for any TOPS awards would receive an extra $350 per semester, or $700 per academic year, on top of their standard amount.

Another proposed change would be to start considering mandatory fees as part of the definition of “tuition.”

This means that students’ TOPS awards would also help cover fees beyond just tuition costs, providing a broader financial assistance package.

HB77, introduced by Rep. Christopher Turner, R-Ruston, also would create a new “Excellence” award level for students with an ACT score of 31 or higher.

The bill would add a new tier to the existing four award levels: TOPS-Tech, Opportunity, Performance, and Honors. This bill hopes to give high-achieving students more financial support to attend college in-state.

The Louisiana Illuminator has reported that fewer than 1,000 students would qualify for the top-tier award.

Phyllis Taylor, the widow of the late Patrick Taylor, who created the TOPS program, formally called the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, testified in favor of the bill.

She highlighted the importance of adjusting the basic funding model to reflect the current needs of students, who have always been the focus.

“The issue is not with the Legislature,” she said, “it’s with the institutions.”

She called for universities to better utilize the resources available through TOPS to ensure students are taking full advantage of the program.

Some lawmakers, including Rep. Phillip Tarver, R-Lake Charles, still expressed concern. Tarve, raised the point that increasing government spending on the program could overextend state resources, especially considering many eligible students still do not accept their awards.

“We have to stop; they don’t want it.” Tarver repeated, highlighting that only 77% of students accept their TOPS awards.

Lawmakers also discussed how this bill could help retain “the best and the excellent” in Louisiana schools. The goal is to reduce the number of students leaving for out-of-state schools, whether due to cost or competitiveness.

The committee also advanced House Bill 275 by Rep. Stephanie Berault, R-Slidell. It would provide TOPS awards to students from Louisiana who return to the state for medical or dental school.

The bill, which could cost over $1 million a year, is intended to help alleviate a shortage of doctors in the state.