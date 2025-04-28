© 2025 WWNO
Capitol Access Minute: Committee approves proposed changes to state ethics code

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Brooke Thorington
Published April 28, 2025 at 6:15 PM CDT
Governor Jeff Landry addresses the Louisiana Legislature on opening day of legislative session, Monday, April 14, 2025, at the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
Hilary Scheinuk/AP
/
Pool The Advocate
Governor Jeff Landry addresses the Louisiana Legislature on opening day of legislative session, Monday, April 14, 2025, at the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

Legislative committees advanced a number of bills last week, including one that would revise the criteria for the Louisiana Board of Ethics' investigation process. Under the proposed legislation, an investigation can only proceed with a two-thirds majority vote from the board. But critics say that without an investigation, it’s impossible to know whether any violations occurred. The bill is supported by Gov. Jeff Landry, who received an ethics complaint in 2023 that has yet to be resolved.

The House passed a bill to establish eligibility criteria for TOPS Tech Early Start. It passed unanimously in the House and heads to the Senate Education Committee. Legislation to establish TOPS Tech passed unanimously in the House Education Committee and heads to Appropriations.

The House Education Committee advanced a bill to allow TOPS recipients to use monies to attend medical or dental school out of state. Recipients would then return to Louisiana and work in their field for three years or repay the state. The bill is heading to the House Appropriations Committee.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington.
