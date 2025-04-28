LSU President William Tate moves his office amid talk of splitting president, chancellor roles

Amid discussions of splitting LSU’s top leadership role into two positions, System President William Tate is moving his office to the same campus building that once held the school chancellor’s office.

LSU Board of Supervisors members Collis Temple Jr. and Rémy Starns confirmed to the Illuminator there have been discussions about splitting the two jobs, though board action has not been scheduled.

When asked about the proposal after the supervisors’ meeting Friday, Chairman Scott Ballard said the proposal was “not on my agenda.”

“I don’t think we’ll ever do that,” Ballard said.

The system president and chancellor roles were merged into one post in 2012, after which the joint office-holder began working out of the University Administration Building on West Lakeshore Drive. Tate will move into offices at David Boyd Hall, a building near Memorial Tower on campus that housed the chancellor’s office before the positions were merged. Tate’s staff and some other workers currently based at the University Administration Building, including employees in the general counsel’s office, will also make the move.

“We’re going to go back to that tradition,” said LSU chief of staff Ashley Arceneaux, Tate’s top aide.

Arceneaux said the move does not indicate splitting the roles is imminent and Tate will still maintain an office in the University Administration Building.

“That’s always been a conversation,” Arceneaux said of splitting the roles. “A change like that would be a long-term change, and so I think there would have to be a lot of discussion.”