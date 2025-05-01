Capitol Access Minute: Nutrition, water fluoridation, insurance advertising bills advance in committees

Bills involving nutrition, fluoride in public water systems and the insurance industry advanced in committees this week.

The Senate Health and Welfare Committee voted along party lines to narrowly advance SB 14 on Wednesday. The bill would prohibit schools that receive state funds from serving foods containing specific artificial colors and additives.

The bill was amended to allow schools to serve any food products made in Louisiana, even if they contain artificial dyes or preservatives.

SB 2 would allow certain water systems to opt out of the fluoridation program. The bill passed with a 24-10 vote and advanced to a House committee.

HB 438 would regulate insurance advertising and prohibit the use of certain expenses in setting insurance rates. The bill passed unanimously in the full House, and heads to the Senate Insurance Committee. Both Gov. Jeff Landry and Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple support the legislation.

HB 273 would designate the "Cajun Night Before Christmas" as Louisina’s official children's Christmas book. Freshman Rep. Annie Spell (R-Lafayette) read part of the book in a Cajun accent before members voted to pass the legislation. The bill now heads to a Senate committee.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington in Baton Rouge.