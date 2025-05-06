Capitol Access Minute: Legislation to overhaul DOTD advances to full House vote

HB 640 , which would establish the Office of Louisiana Highway Construction and HB 556 , which would restructure the Department of Transportation and Development are scheduled to go before the full House vote Tuesday afternoon.

More than 4,000 state employees work at the Department of Transportation. The bills would overhaul the agency and give the governor’s office more project oversight. Proponents say this will help the state to focus on infrastructure critical to economic development. Opponents worry fast tracking such projects could jeopardize safety.

The House Ways and Means Committee unanimously passed HB 600 , which would lower severance taxes on oil extracted in Louisiana from 12.5% to 6.5%, beginning in July. Proponents say it will make Louisiana more competitive with surrounding states with lower tax rates.

And Democrat Terry Landry, Jr. was elected to fill the Baton Rouge District 67 House seat vacated by Larry Selders who replaced Rep. Cleo Fields’ in the state Senate. Landry is the Louisiana policy director for the Southern Poverty Law Center.