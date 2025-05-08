Lawmakers advance bill to criminalize child grooming; kill insurance score legislation
A Senate committee voted Wednesday to advance a bill that would make child grooming a crime. Under SB 58, those convicted of child grooming could face up to 25 years in prison if the victim is under the age of 13.
The House Education Committee advanced HB 202, which would allow colleges and universities to contact a student’s parents if they experience a mental crisis. Currently, higher education institutions are not allowed to contact parents for such an event when the student is over the age of 18. Rep. Delisha Boyd (D-New Orleans) was inspired to sponsor the bill after a recent suicide at Xaiver University.
And HB 574, which would prohibit insurance companies from using credit scores to determine insurance rates, failed to advance from a committee by just one vote. Rep. Edmond Jordan (D-Baton Rouge) argued that one’s credit score should not determine their ability to drive.