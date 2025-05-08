Lawmakers advance bill to criminalize child grooming; kill insurance score legislation

A Senate committee voted Wednesday to advance a bill that would make child grooming a crime. Under SB 58 , those convicted of child grooming could face up to 25 years in prison if the victim is under the age of 13.

The House Education Committee advanced HB 202 , which would allow colleges and universities to contact a student’s parents if they experience a mental crisis. Currently, higher education institutions are not allowed to contact parents for such an event when the student is over the age of 18. Rep. Delisha Boyd (D-New Orleans) was inspired to sponsor the bill after a recent suicide at Xaiver University.