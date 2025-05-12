Legislative committees consider anti-abortion, hemp and teacher pay bills
A Louisiana House committee is set to hear a bill that would let people file civil lawsuits over suspected illegal abortions. HB 575, sponsored by Rep. Lauren Ventrella (R-Greenwell Springs) seeks civil liability for those who “aid” or “abet” an illegal abortion.
A Senate committee is expected to hear legislation that would make it illegal to sell consumable hemp to persons under the age of 21 after it passed the full House. The legislation, HB 12, is sponsored by Rep. Laurie Schlegel (R-Metairie).
Lawmakers will also vote on HB 466, which would give teachers and support personnel a permanent pay increase, but the funding is dependent on full passage of another bill that would pay off teacher retirement debt. Teacher unions testified in opposition to the bill because it’s not a raise per se, it only makes the stipends permanent and their current pay does not increase.