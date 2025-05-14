Capitol Access Minute: Gov. Landry signs order protecting colleges that pay athletes

Gov. Jeff Landry signed an executive order Tuesday to legally protect colleges and universities that pay college athletes. The order is an effort to prohibit the NCAA and other college athletic oversight organizations from taking action against schools that compensate athletes.

SB 152 to allow the history of a domestic abuse or human trafficking victim be taken into consideration if they kill or severely injure their perpetrator, failed to advance from the Senate Judiciary C Committee on Tuesday. Sen. Beth Mizell (R-Franklinton) said too often women are left with no way out but to take the life of the person abusing them.

Committee members heard testimony from multiple victims, including women who served prison time for the murder of their offender. Despite the bill being voted down, Mizell said she’s not deterred from sponsoring legislation to protect victims.