Capitol Access Minute: Committee approves bill making insurance commissioner an appointed role

On Wednesday, the Louisiana Senate Governmental Affairs Committee approved SB 214 , a bill that would make the Insurance Commissioner an appointed position rather than an elected one.

According to committee testimony, 39 other states have appointed commissioners, including nine out of the 10 states with the lowest insurance rates. Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple has spoken out in opposition of the bill.

A bill that would stop the public from anonymously reporting possible illegal activity by government employees and elected officials advanced from the House Governmental Affairs Committee, despite opposition from the state ethics board. HB 160 , sponsored by Rep. Kellee Dickerson’s (R-Denham Springs), passed with a 10-4 vote.

And HB 1 , which deals with the state budget, will be debated in the full House Thursday. Among the topics lawmakers will have to address is teacher pay. This is after voters failed to approve a constitutional amendment to combine three education trust funds to pay down teacher retirement debt during the March election.

