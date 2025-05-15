© 2025 WWNO
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Capitol Access Minute: Committee approves bill making insurance commissioner an appointed role

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Brooke Thorington
Published May 15, 2025 at 1:09 PM CDT
Incoming Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple is running Louisiana’s roof fortification program.
Greg LaRose
/
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple.

On Wednesday, the Louisiana Senate Governmental Affairs Committee approved SB 214, a bill that would make the Insurance Commissioner an appointed position rather than an elected one.

According to committee testimony, 39 other states have appointed commissioners, including nine out of the 10 states with the lowest insurance rates. Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple has spoken out in opposition of the bill.

A bill that would stop the public from anonymously reporting possible illegal activity by government employees and elected officials advanced from the House Governmental Affairs Committee, despite opposition from the state ethics board. HB 160, sponsored by Rep. Kellee Dickerson’s (R-Denham Springs), passed with a 10-4 vote.

Sen. Sen. Kirk Talbot said part of an insurance bill gives him “heartburn” and still needs work.
Politics
Insurance bill advances amid debate over commissioner's authority
Quinn Marceaux (LSU Manship School News Service)
A sweeping insurance bill advanced through the Senate Insurance Committee on Wednesday, though tensions flared over a controversial part that would expand the authority of Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple.

And HB 1, which deals with the state budget, will be debated in the full House Thursday. Among the topics lawmakers will have to address is teacher pay. This is after voters failed to approve a constitutional amendment to combine three education trust funds to pay down teacher retirement debt during the March election.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington in Baton Rouge.
Tags
Politics Louisiana NewsInsuranceLouisiana Insurance CommissionerInsurance Commissioner Tim TempleLouisiana Board of Ethicsethics
Brooke Thorington
Before joining WRKF as the Capitol Access reporter, Brooke was the Assistant News Director at Louisiana Radio Network, where she also reported on statewide news and covered the state legislature.
See stories by Brooke Thorington

