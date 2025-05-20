Capitol Access Minute: Another Landry sworn into office, homestead exemption bill fails
A bill that would have increased the homestead exemption in Louisiana failed to advance from the House. HB 271, a proposed constitutional amendment, sponsored by Rep. Matthew Willard’s (D-New Orleans), would have raised the exemption from $7,500 to $12,500. However, it failed to obtain the two-thirds majority needed to advance. If it had passed, the bill would have needed to be approved by voters.
There’s a new Landry serving in the Louisiana House of Representatives. Terry Landry Jr. (D-Baton Rouge) was sworn in at the Capitol Monday. He was elected to fill the Baton Rouge House seat vacated by Larry Selders (D-Baton Rouge), who left his position for a seat in the Senate.
Terry Landry joins Rep. Mandie Landry (D-New Orleans) and Rep. Jacob Landry (R-Erath) in the lower chamber.
And a bill that would create the St. George Community School Board and system in East Baton Rouge Parish will be heard by the House Education Committee on Tuesday. SB 234 cleared the Senate earlier this month.