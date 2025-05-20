Capitol Access Minute: Another Landry sworn into office, homestead exemption bill fails

A bill that would have increased the homestead exemption in Louisiana failed to advance from the House. HB 271 , a proposed constitutional amendment, sponsored by Rep. Matthew Willard’s (D-New Orleans), would have raised the exemption from $7,500 to $12,500. However, it failed to obtain the two-thirds majority needed to advance. If it had passed, the bill would have needed to be approved by voters.

There’s a new Landry serving in the Louisiana House of Representatives. Terry Landry Jr. (D-Baton Rouge) was sworn in at the Capitol Monday. He was elected to fill the Baton Rouge House seat vacated by Larry Selders (D-Baton Rouge), who left his position for a seat in the Senate.

Terry Landry joins Rep. Mandie Landry (D-New Orleans) and Rep. Jacob Landry (R-Erath) in the lower chamber.