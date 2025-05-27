Capitol Access Minute: Lawmakers weigh tax incentive and state services bills

Louisiana lawmakers are considering a bill that would minimize the state’s dependence on foreign energy sources and a DOGE-inspired bill that would crack down on the number of people receiving state services.

They’re also weighing HB 535 , which would require the Legislative Auditor's Office to evaluate state tax incentives. That bill, sponsored by Rep. Mandie Landry’s (D-New Orleans), will go before the House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday. It would give the Auditor’s Office the authority to evaluate and report on the cost savings analysis of those incentives.

The House Appropriations Committee will hear HB 692 on Tuesday. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Jacob Landry, would establish state policy regarding affordable, reliable energy and grid resilience. It calls for the Department of Energy and Natural Resources to work with the Public Service Commission to assure the state's energy sources, that include nuclear, hydrocarbons and natural gas. The bill also calls for infrastructure to minimize reliance on foreign energy sources.

A bill that would create the "State Services and Benefits Legal Status and Accountability Act” will go before the Senate Finance Committee. SB 100 , sponsored by Sen. Blake Miguez(R-Lafayette), would require state agencies to produce an annual report that includes the number of individuals receiving state services categorized by their legal status. The report would go to members of the legislature and the Department of Justice.

