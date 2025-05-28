© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Capitol Access Minute: Lawmakers advance parental consent and IVF bills

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Brooke Thorington
Published May 28, 2025 at 9:18 AM CDT
Louisiana State Capitol in April 2022.
Kezia Setyawan
/
WWNO
Louisiana State Capitol in April 2022.

Legislation requiring parental consent for any medical and mental health treatment of a minor advanced from the full House on Tuesday. HB 400, sponsored by Rep. Emily Chenevert, was met with opposition. Rep. Mandie Landry (D-New Orleans) argued that if a minor is being abused by a parent, they will be less likely to seek treatment. The bill passed 83 to 9.

SB 156, which would update state laws on in vitro fertilization, passed the full House, despite initial pushback from the leading anti-abortion group, Louisiana Right to Life. Fertility doctors in the state have been pushing for more legal protection since a Supreme Court ruling in Alabama shut down fertility clinics there last year. The bill passed the House 82-14 after adopting amendments approved by the Louisiana Right to Life. The legislation returns to the Senate for final passage.

And HB 575, which would make any person who performs an abortion liable for damages to the mother of the unborn child, will go before Senate Judiciary C Committee on Wednesday.
Tags
Politics Louisiana NewsIVFhealthhealth carepublic health2025 legislative session
Brooke Thorington
Before joining WRKF as the Capitol Access reporter, Brooke was the Assistant News Director at Louisiana Radio Network, where she also reported on statewide news and covered the state legislature.
See stories by Brooke Thorington

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info