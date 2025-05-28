Capitol Access Minute: Lawmakers advance parental consent and IVF bills
Legislation requiring parental consent for any medical and mental health treatment of a minor advanced from the full House on Tuesday. HB 400, sponsored by Rep. Emily Chenevert, was met with opposition. Rep. Mandie Landry (D-New Orleans) argued that if a minor is being abused by a parent, they will be less likely to seek treatment. The bill passed 83 to 9.
SB 156, which would update state laws on in vitro fertilization, passed the full House, despite initial pushback from the leading anti-abortion group, Louisiana Right to Life. Fertility doctors in the state have been pushing for more legal protection since a Supreme Court ruling in Alabama shut down fertility clinics there last year. The bill passed the House 82-14 after adopting amendments approved by the Louisiana Right to Life. The legislation returns to the Senate for final passage.
And HB 575, which would make any person who performs an abortion liable for damages to the mother of the unborn child, will go before Senate Judiciary C Committee on Wednesday.