Capitol Access Minute: Lawmakers advance parental consent and IVF bills

Legislation requiring parental consent for any medical and mental health treatment of a minor advanced from the full House on Tuesday. HB 400 , sponsored by Rep. Emily Chenevert, was met with opposition. Rep. Mandie Landry (D-New Orleans) argued that if a minor is being abused by a parent, they will be less likely to seek treatment. The bill passed 83 to 9.

SB 156 , which would update state laws on in vitro fertilization, passed the full House, despite initial pushback from the leading anti-abortion group, Louisiana Right to Life. Fertility doctors in the state have been pushing for more legal protection since a Supreme Court ruling in Alabama shut down fertility clinics there last year. The bill passed the House 82-14 after adopting amendments approved by the Louisiana Right to Life. The legislation returns to the Senate for final passage.