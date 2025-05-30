Why Mexico is going to pick all its judges through elections
On Sunday, Mexicans will elect around 2,600 judges — from local magistrates all the way to members of the Supreme Court as the first step in a constitutional overhaul.
Copyright 2025 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
On Sunday, Mexicans will elect around 2,600 judges — from local magistrates all the way to members of the Supreme Court as the first step in a constitutional overhaul.
Copyright 2025 NPR