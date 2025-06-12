LSU to buy equestrian center ‘vital’ to horse racing industry

Louisiana legislators voted to give $3.5 million in state funds to LSU to purchase a horse facility which the university did not request.

The money will go toward the purchase of the 200-acre Copper Crowne Equestrian Center in Opelousas. It was included in the state’s larger $50 billion budget plan passed Thursday.

Senate President Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, said the facility was at risk of closure, and the purchase is necessary because it is “vital” to the horse racing industry.

“It was a necessity to keep that facility open,” Henry said in an interview.

Henry said there were discussions about whether to give the facility to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette or to LSU. Before the money was added into the budget bill, Henry said he had discussions with John Walters, LSU vice president for external affairs.

Walters told the Illuminator he discussed the purchase with Henry, but that LSU did not ask for the facility and was not asked to approve the purchase.

Education LSU President William Tate to take same job at Rutgers University LSU President William Tate has been named the next leader of Rutgers University in New Jersey, becoming the most notable in a string of abrupt, high-profile departures from Louisiana’s flagship public university.

Walters said Henry told him it made more sense to give it to LSU than to ULL because LSU has a veterinary school and an AgCenter.

Oliver Garden, dean of the LSU veterinary school, said he had not yet been “fully engaged” in conversations about the facility but added the school has a number of potential uses for it.

LSU will receive the money for the purchase unless Gov. Jeff Landry uses his line-item veto power to remove it from the bill.

The facility is currently owned by Harold Forman, a native New Orleanian in the construction business. Situated on over 200 acres, it is made up of a veterinary clinic, barns, an arena, a training track, a rehab facility and foaling and boarding facilities.

Henry said the facility is valued at $7 million. The state will cover half the asking price, and the other half of the center will be donated to LSU.