Louisiana vape crackdown results in business closures, drug seizures, immigration arrests

A monthlong state and federal investigation resulted in 10 arrests, a mass seizure of illegal vape products and the closure of six Louisiana businesses, the state Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control announced Monday.

The ATC said it conducted the operation in coordination with Louisiana State Police, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, state Probation and Parole and the federal Department of Homeland Security. The investigation sought to confiscate illegal vape products sold at retail and wholesale businesses and arrest the people responsible.

The 10 arrests include three men Homeland Security Investigations took into custody for “immigration reasons,” according to a list of those apprehended ATC provided Tuesday in response to the Illuminator’s request.

See the list of persons arrested below

Charges filed against the other seven men include possession of schedule I narcotics, unlawful possession of hallucinogenic plants and felony possession of nitrous oxide.

Illegal and unauthorized products seized include: 34,000 vape pens, pods and juices; 16,000 CBD gummies, liquids and pre-rolled cigarettes; 6,500 containers of nitrous oxide; 1,800 schedule I narcotics, including marijuana, tianeptine and psilocybin; and 1,500 tainted sexual enhancement products.

ATC has suspended the business permits of six retail operations targeted in the operation: Smokin Aces Smoke Shop in Baton Rouge, Candle Hookah Smoke Shop and Old Smokey in Lafayette; and Vapes ‘R’ Us and two locations of 318 Cloudz in Shreveport.

In addition to the arrests and product seizures, ATC issued more than 140 citations for alcohol, tobacco, alternative tobacco and consumable hemp violations. The Fire Marshal issued more than 150 citations for safety and fire code violations.

Seven of the 10 arrests were made at locations that didn’t have their licenses suspended by ATC.