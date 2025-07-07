Louisiana sends rescue personnel to aid Texas flood recovery

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry’s office is sending 14 first responders to assist with search and rescue efforts following fatal weekend flooding in central Texas.

More than 80 people are dead and others are still missing after flash flooding hit Kerr County, Texas, over the holiday weekend. The victims include dozens of children and counselors from Camp Mystic along the Guadalupe River, Texas Tribune reports.

Search-and-rescue personnel from Louisiana sent to Texas include boat operators, crew and personnel from the state fire marshalls, as well as additional staff for emergency response support and planning.

“These men and women will always step up when disaster strikes,” Landry said Monday in a news release. “Louisiana will always answer the call to help our neighbors in need.”

The first responders, trained in “swift water rescue,” are from fire departments in Baton Rouge, Zachary, West Feliciana Parish and Shreveport.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will stay tuned for further calls for assistance from areas affected by the flooding, according to the news release, sending more support if needed.