New Orleans in running to host next Democratic National Convention, state party leader says

New Orleans is on the short list to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention, according to Dadirus Lanus, executive director of the Louisiana Democratic Party.

Lanus says the recent successes of the Super Bowl and Essence Fest along with being one of the most culturally diverse cities in the country are why the Crescent City is being considered.

“That’s big for the state of Louisiana. Why’s it important? Because they know Louisiana is a battleground state,” Lanus said. “The data shows it; the voter rolls show it and the energy of our party’s beginning to show it.”

Lanus says he’s looking forward to showing the party’s national leaders why New Orleans should host the next convention. Los Angeles and San Antonio are other potential host cities.

He also laid out his strategy for Louisiana Democrats political engagement going forward.

Reflecting on the potential effects of Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which slashes funding for programs such as Medicaid, Lanus, said the normal rules of political engagement no longer apply.

“To be quite clear Louisiana. We are in the fight of our lives,” Lanus said.

He calls his plan the New Louisiana Southern Strategy.

He says the party has been too politically involved in Washington D.C. and he wants to return their focus back to the issues that matter to the state.

Lanus says that strategy includes expanding engagement efforts to rural parishes, which they haven't historically focused on.