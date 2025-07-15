Louisiana’s LA Wallet IDs can be used at airports, federal buildings nationwide

Louisiana residents will now be able to use the digital version of their driver’s licenses from LA Wallet as identification at airport security checkpoints, U.S. government buildings and federal courthouses across the country.

“If you forget your wallet, no worries. You are never going to forget your phone,” Gov. Jeff Landry said Monday in a video announcing the change that takes effect immediately.

Launched in 2018, LA Wallet is a cellphone app that allows people to carry a digital version of their driver’s license, Medicaid insurance card, vaccination status card, vehicle registration and various state permits, including those for fishing, hunting and concealed handguns.

The federal government will now treat the LA Wallet photo identification just like it would a hard copy of a state driver’s license for security screenings.

“It’s important to Louisiana citizens because you always have your cell phone with you,” Bryan Adams, commissioner of the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles, said in an interview Monday.

In the video, Landry thanked U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, his political ally, for assisting with the change.

Travelers must still have identification that satisfies federal REAL ID requirements to board an airplane, but the LA Wallet version can be used at airport security checkpoints if the driver has updated their license to meet the standards.

The Transportation Security Administration accepts digital identification cards from 14 states, including Louisiana, and Puerto Rico.

If they do not have a REAL ID, U.S. citizens can use their passport to travel domestically.