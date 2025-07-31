Al Landry, father of Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, dies

Gov. Jeff Landry announced on social media that his father, St. Martin Parish architect and business owner Al James Landry, died Wednesday. In his remembrance, the governor lamented his loss while noting the death of his mother, Edna Bienvenu Landry, in 2019.

“Today that angel has returned to scoop her soulmate from this wretched Earth … for my father, who was the quiet, silent foundation, who provided a steady hand to all of her acts of mercy, her outpouring of kindness, caring, and compassion, has waited in anguish for this day to come,” Gov. Landry wrote. “For his loss of her on Earth has been unbearable, he has been like a ship without no rudder or compass … for she was his Northern Star.”

Al and Edna Landry married on Jan. 23, 1970, according to her obituary. In addition to the governor, the couple is survived by a daughter, Becki, sons Benjamin and Al Jr., and seven grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements for Al Landry were not immediately available.