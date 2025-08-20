© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Classical FM will be off the air Wednesday, Aug. 20 for tower maintenance, but still available to stream online.

Call-in show sheds light on challenges faced by caregivers, offers support

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By WRKF Staff
Published August 20, 2025 at 3:38 PM CDT

On Wednesday afternoon, WWNO/WRKF hosted a live call-in show where listeners from across Louisiana shared their personal stories about caring for loved ones, highlighting the challenges they’ve faced and lessons they’ve learned.

WWNO/WRKF partnered with the producers of the PBS documentary “Caregiving" to shed light on America’s caregiving crisis and the emotional and financial toll it takes on caregivers as the need for care grows and resources lag behind.

Thomas Walsh spoke with people across south Louisiana about their caregiving experiences—and the unique challenges they face in this region. Here are their stories.

On Wednesday, WWNO/WRKF opened our phone lines to give caregivers a chance to connect and share the lessons they’ve learned, along with some helpful resources.

You can find a list of resources below.

Kinship Senior Center

New Orleans Council on Aging

National Council on Aging

The Aden Program

Clover New Orleans Adult Day Care

The Broadmoor Improvement Association (Check out their counseling program):

The Pace Program
Tags
Louisiana News
WRKF Staff
See stories by WRKF Staff

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info