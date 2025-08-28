© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

The return of the pumpkin spice latte

By Hosts
Published August 28, 2025 at 3:08 AM CDT

Starbucks has brought back the Pumpkin Spice Latte for its annual fall run. But why are people so obsessed with the drink? Experts say it's a matter of marketing and food science.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Hosts
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info