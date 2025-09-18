What's the FCC's role in what stations broadcast?
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with former FCC chairperson Tom Wheeler about ABC pulling Jimmy Kimmel off the air after comments on the right's reaction to the killing of Charlie Kirk.
Copyright 2025 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with former FCC chairperson Tom Wheeler about ABC pulling Jimmy Kimmel off the air after comments on the right's reaction to the killing of Charlie Kirk.
Copyright 2025 NPR