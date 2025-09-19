© 2025 WWNO
Corporate America's week of political retreats

By Maria Aspan
Published September 19, 2025 at 3:33 PM CDT

Companies have been firing employees and cracking down on reactions to Charlie Kirk's assassination, in what business and legal experts call a "pretty bad" time for free speech.

Maria Aspan
Maria Aspan is the financial correspondent for NPR. She reports on the world of finance broadly, and how it affects all of our lives.

