Fate of Pharmacy Benefit Managers in Louisiana still in the balance

Lawmakers say it's too soon to tell if a new law, HB 264 , to make Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) more transparent is effective.

PBMs, which negotiate prices between drug makers and pharmacies, became a hot topic during the regular legislative session.

“ Some of what we are asking for is going to require renegotiation of contracts, said Sen. Adam Bass (R-Bossier City), who chairs the PBM Monitoring Advisory Council. “It's going to require some implementation. Some of this was effective immediately. Some of this is effective January 1st, 2026.”

Bass said other requirements, like prohibition against spread pricing, will not go into effect until January 2027. The entire law goes into effect in stages, and it’s still too soon to tell if it’s made a positive impact.

The goal of the council, Bass said, is to make drug prices affordable.

Among the heated debate during the final days of the regular legislative session was a bill to prohibit PBMs from owning pharmacies in Louisiana. If put into effect, Caremark, which owns CVS, would be forced to close its doors.

Legislators added the prohibition to HB 358 , a bill initially aimed at allowing pharmacy technicians to work remotely in some situations. That bill failed to pass, but Gov. Jeff Landry said he wants lawmakers to address it again — possibly in a special session. A similar law that passed in Arkansas is being challenged in the courts.

As for the future of PBM legislation in Louisiana, Bass said legislators are gathering as much data as possible to determine what happens in the 2026 session.

Lawmakers are expected to return to Baton Rouge as early as this month to redraw the Congressional District Map after it was challenged in court.