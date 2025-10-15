New Orleans voter turnout for Oct. 11 election was the highest since Hurricane Katrina

While the official totals are still being tallied, state officials said voter turnout in Orleans Parish this past weekend was likely the highest it’s been since Hurricane Katrina.

“We had over 100,000 voters show up to vote — 40.1% unofficial turnout — which is the highest voter turnout for a mayor's race in New Orleans since 2002,” said Joel Watson, with the Secretary of State’s Office.

Early voter turnout was notable, too, with 39,000 ballots cast — twice as many as in the last competitive mayoral race in 2017.

“We're very excited that so many folks decided to get out and make their voice heard,” said Watson.

Voters elected city council member Helena Moreno as the city’s next mayor, with 55% of the vote, avoiding a runoff. Moreno will be sworn in in January.

sos.la.gov

Here’s a demographic breakdown of who voted in the election:

By Party

Democratic 164,683 62.6%

Republican 24,864 9.5%

Other 73,331 27.9%

By Race

White 95,641 36.4%

Black 142,071 54%

Other 25,166 9.6%

By Gender