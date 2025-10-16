Gov. Landry calls for special session to address 2026 election dates

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has called for a special session to begin next week, asking lawmakers to consider election codes, dates and deadline plans for the 2026 election cycle.

Landry wants to push dates back for the closed primaries next year to give lawmakers extra time to possibly approve a new congressional map if the U.S. Supreme Court rules the current map, with two majority-minority districts, must be redrawn.

Law Supreme Court ruling on Louisiana case could boost Republicans' redistricting efforts A Supreme Court case over Louisiana's congressional map could determine the future of Voting Rights Act protections against racial discrimination and allow Republicans to draw 19 more House seats. Listen • 2:21

The 2026 election is set to be the first phase of a transition to closed primaries from the current jungle primary election system in Louisiana.

The session will start on October 23 and end no later than November 13.