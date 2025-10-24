Leon Thomas on his new EP 'Pholks'

© 2025 WWNO
By Juana Summers,
Megan LimPatrick Jarenwattananon
Published October 24, 2025 at 4:06 PM CDT

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with R&B musician Leon Thomas, who describes his new EP Pholks as a collaboration of polymaths inspired by multi-talented artists like Prince and Quincy Jones.

Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Megan Lim
Patrick Jarenwattananon
