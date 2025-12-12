© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

WWNO's HD service is currently experiencing technical difficulties. We are currently working to resolve the issue. Thank you for your patience until our full services are restored.

Old divides in a new Syria

By Emily Feng
Published December 12, 2025 at 4:33 PM CST

One year after the ousting of the Assad regime, some of the first Syrian revolutionaries return to their homes and try to start their lives again. But new divisions and old animosities still fester.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
See stories by Emily Feng

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info