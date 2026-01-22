Julie Letlow is running for Senate. Who will replace her in Congress?

After Rep. Julia Letlow announced her candidacy to unseat Sen. Bill Cassidy this week , her seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is left up for grabs.

The field to replace Letlow is already getting crowded, as five Republicans have announced they’ll be throwing their hat in the ring so far.

State Sen. Rick Edmonds is the eldest of the group. He worked in the State House of Representatives for 8 years, from 2016 to 2024, before he made the jump to the State Senate.

“Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District deserves experienced, principled leadership that understands the needs of our rural communities, working families, and job creators,” Edmonds said in a statement posted to social media Wednesday (Jan. 21).

The other state legislator on the Republican ticket is Dixon Mikmakin , a freshman in the Louisiana State House of Representatives. He also has a Juris Doctorate.

“I’d be a candidate that would represent all of District 5. From Monroe, through Baton Rouge to Washington Parish,” Mikmakin said in a video posted on his social media just hours after Letlow announced her campaign for Senate.

Others in the race include Larry Davis, who announced before Letlow bowed out of the race. He’s from LivingstonParish.

“I am running for Congress because I will not watch this country auctioned off to the highest bidder,” Davis said.

Another early claimant for the seat was Joshua Morott , who previously ran for Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s seat in 2024. Data from Open Secrets shows he raised just over $1,000 in that race.

The first newcomer to announce their candidacy after Letlow dropped out of her seat was Ray Smith , an Army veteran from Avondale with a Juris Doctorate.

“Our district deserves a representative who understands our culture, defends our freedoms, and fights for practical solutions to reduce costs, improve public safety and protect family values,” Smith said in a statement posted on his social media.

Sammy Wyatt, from Denham Springs, is the most recent candidate to enter the race at the time of writing. He’s a newcomer and a Navy Veteran.

“President Trump needs proven fighters in the House who are ready to advance his agenda from day one,” Wyatt said in a statement posted to social media.

The qualifying period is February 11-13, and the first midterm is May 16.