State Sen. Blake Miguez joins the crowded field to replace Rep. Julia Letlow

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Alex Cox,
Brooke Thorington
Published February 3, 2026 at 2:12 PM CST
Photo courtesy of Blake Miguez
State Sen. Blake Miguez (R-New Iberia) is running for Rep. Julia Letlow's seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Louisiana State Sen. Blake Miguez (R-New Iberia) has bowed out of the race to replace Sen. Bill Cassidy and has opted to join the increasingly crowded field to replace Rep. Julia Letlow in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Miguez was among the large group of Republicans running against Cassidy, which started to dwindle after Letlow entered the race with President Donald Trump’s blessing.

“The mission never changes — but sometimes the battlefield does,” Miguez said in a statement on his social media.

Miguez is a staunch conservative and gun rights advocate. In his statement, she said that he supports President Donald Trump and his mission to Make America Great Again.

The race for Letlow’s old seat remains without an endorsement from Trump that could prove critical amid a field of seven Republicans.

Here’s who has entered the race so far:

  • State Sen. Rick Edmonds (R) 
  • State Rep. Dixon Mikmakin (R) 
  • Larry Davis (R) 
  • Joshua Morott (R) 
  • Ray Smith (R) 
  • Sammy Wyatt (R) 
  • Chair of the Louisiana Board of Regents Misti Cordell (R) 
  • Jessee Fleenor (D) 
  • Larry W. Foy Sr. (D)
