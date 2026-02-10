Crackdown on cartels, trafficking nets hundreds of arrests in New Orleans, officials say

Law enforcement agencies in the New Orleans area are participating in a new federal task force, officials said, targeting cartels and trafficking operations.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Orleans announced the partnership Tuesday morning, though it kicked off several weeks ago. It’s co-led by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security and includes several federal and state agencies, as well as local law enforcement agencies in New Orleans, Kenner, and Gretna, and the Orleans and Jefferson Parish sheriff’s offices.

Officials said it’s the result of an executive order issued by President Donald Trump more than a year ago. It calls for the creation of similar task forces in every state.

Matt Wright, with the Department of Homeland Security, said the partnership has resulted in 175 arrests so far as part of Operation Nola Safe ahead of Mardi Gras next week.

Wright said authorities have seized more than 100 firearms, 20 kilos of cocaine and 100 kilos of marijuana. They also rescued four suspected victims of human trafficking, including two children, and arrested five people on trafficking charges.

Officials said the crime networks they’ve disrupted can largely be traced to the Mexico-based Gulf Cartel, with a smaller share of activity attributed to the Sinaloa Cartel.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick thanked federal partners for initiating the effort at the press conference.

“I have been so pleased because it’s to the benefit of New Orleans,” Kirkpatrick said. “We’re not interested in pushing crime out of our city limits. We would therefore be affecting Gretna, Kenner… We want to stop the bad actors.”

Wright said the focus on New Orleans is the direct result of Gov. Jeff Landry's request to Trump for extra support this Carnival season.

More than 300 Louisiana National Guard soldiers have been on active duty in New Orleans since January and will remain there through Fat Tuesday.

Officials said Operation Nola Safe’s anti-cartel efforts will continue beyond Mardi Gras.