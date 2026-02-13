© 2026 WWNO
EPA will stop regulating greenhouse gases

NPR | By Camila Domonoske,
Leila Fadel
Published February 13, 2026 at 3:45 AM CST

The EPA has reversed its position on whether or not it can regulate greenhouse gas emissions, eliminating influential rules that were pushing the auto industry toward cleaner vehicles.

Camila Domonoske
Camila Flamiano Domonoske covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
