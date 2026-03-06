Remembering singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka
Sedaka, who died Feb. 27, was a classical piano prodigy whose hits in the late '50s and early '60s included "Calendar Girl" and "Breaking up is Hard to Do." Originally broadcast in 2007.
Copyright 2026 NPR
