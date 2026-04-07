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Capitol Access Minute: Legislation to keep student athlete pay private advances

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Brooke Thorington
Published April 7, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT
Sculptures outside of the Louisiana State Capitol building
Brooke Thorington
Sculptures outside of the Louisiana State Capitol building

Lawmakers return from Easter Break to the Capitol today.

Legislation to keep the income college athletes receive in a revenue-sharing agreement with a public university private is headed to the House floor. The Public Affairs Research Council opposes HB 608 because it says the revenue-sharing agreements use public money, and taxpayers have a right to see how public money is spent.

Reporters from WAFB in Baton Rouge, the Louisiana Illuminator and Tiger Rag Magazine filed a lawsuit against LSU, arguing the revenue-sharing agreements should be made public. LSU officials say releasing the information puts the athletic department at a competitive disadvantage and infringes on the privacy of student athletes.

HB 966, to designate a portion of Louisiana Highway 15 in Monroe as the President Barack Obama Highway, will go before the full House today. The House has already passed legislation to name a new Mississippi River Bridge after President Donald Trump.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington.
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Louisiana News
Brooke Thorington
Before joining WRKF as the Capitol Access reporter, Brooke was the Assistant News Director at Louisiana Radio Network, where she also reported on statewide news and covered the state legislature.
See stories by Brooke Thorington

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