Capitol Access Minute: Initiative to term-limit governors gains momentum
A movement to limit governors to two terms in Louisiana is gaining momentum. Republican Rep. Mike Bayham’s bill, HB 225, advanced from the House Civil Law and Procedure Committee on Monday.
Currently, in Louisiana, a governor can be sworn in more than twice but is limited to two consecutive terms. This would prevent former Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards from seeking a third term.
And a proposed constitutional amendment, HB 514, to gradually increase the Louisiana homestead exemption after the age of 65, also advanced from a House Committee.
The current homestead exemption for seniors is $7,500 for the assessed value of $75,000 of the fair market value of their home. The exemption would increase every four years and cap at $30,000 at the age of 81.
If both measures clear the House and Senate and are ultimately signed by the governor, they would go before voters in the November 3 election.
With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington.