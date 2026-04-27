Capitol Access Minute: Crackdown on marijuana use near school, five-day school week
A measure to crack down on marijuana use near school facilities advanced to the Senate. The full House passed Rep. Gabe Firment’s bill, HB 568, on a vote of 59-34. It would increase the penalty for smoking marijuana within 2,000 feet of a school facility to up to a year in prison and up to a $1,000 fine. Firment said marijuana use near schools is getting out of control.
Rep. Kyle Green expressed concerns that some people’s homes are located within that 2,000-foot zone, thus, people who live there may face serious criminal charges for something they do in their own homes.
Sen. Beth Mizell is sponsoring a bill requiring public schools to continue a five-day school week. The bill, SB 82, has already passed in the Senate, and it cleared the House Education Committee on Thursday. Mizell says schools are often where kids in poverty are able to get a meal. The bill heads to the full House.
And in the House today, lawmakers are expected to vote on a resolution to study the return on investment of the TOPS scholarship program.
With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington.