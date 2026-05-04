Capitol Access Minute: Early voting underway with the exception of U.S. House races

Early voting is underway for the May 16th closed party primaries, but voting for the U.S. House races will not be counted. Gov. Jeff Landry declared a state of emergency after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the current congressional map is unconstitutional.

State lawmakers are expected to vote on a new map during the current legislative session, and the closed party primaries for Congress are tentatively scheduled for July 15th. Several lawsuits are expected to be filed concerning the map because absentee ballots were already mailed out when the election for Congress was suspended.

On the statewide ballot are U.S. Senate races, along with five constitutional amendments. Early voting wraps up on May 9 for the May 16 election.

The Senate will convene this afternoon, and the House will return to the Capitol on Tuesday afternoon.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington.