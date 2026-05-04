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Has the U.S.-imposed blockade on Iran been effective?

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published May 4, 2026 at 3:40 AM CDT

After three weeks, is the U.S. blockade working? NPR's Michel Martin asks Miad Maleki, a former senior Treasury official who designed pressure campaigns specifically for Iran.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin

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