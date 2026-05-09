Fresh Air Weekend: Novelist Douglas Stuart; Actor Richard Gadd

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

In John of John, father and son are gay — and they're keeping it from each other: Like a number of his characters, Booker Prize-winning novelist Douglas Stuart grew up working class and queer in Glasgow. He went on to have a career in fashion, which plays into his latest novel.

Watch boys go from frightened to feral in an unforgettable Lord of the Flies: A TV adaptation of William Golding's 1954 novel follows schoolboys who survive a plane crash and must fend for themselves on a deserted island. It was co-written by Adolescence creator Jack Thorne.

Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd on his new show Half Man and toxic masculinity: Baby Reindeer was an unexpected hit on Netflix in 2024. Now its creator and star is back, with a series about two boys who become brothers after their mothers fall in love in 1980s Scotland.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

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