'Today' show co-host Sheinelle Jones shares wisdom from moms
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to "Today" show co-host Sheinelle Jones about her new book, "Through Mom's Eyes: Simple Wisdom from Mothers Who Raised Extraordinary Humans."
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NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to "Today" show co-host Sheinelle Jones about her new book, "Through Mom's Eyes: Simple Wisdom from Mothers Who Raised Extraordinary Humans."
Copyright 2026 NPR