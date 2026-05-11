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Capitol Access
Reports on Louisiana politics, government and the people shaping state policy.

Capitol Access Minute: Congressional map public testimony marred by disruptions and multiple recesses

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Brooke Thorington
Published May 11, 2026 at 9:19 AM CDT
Congressman Cleo Field (L-R) former Congressman Cedric Richmond, former Congressman William Jefferson and Congressman Troy Carter testify before Senate Governmental Affairs Committee about congressional maps.
Brooke Thorington
Congressman Cleo Field (L-R) former Congressman Cedric Richmond, former Congressman William Jefferson and Congressman Troy Carter testify before Sen Govt Affairs Committee about congressional maps.

A full day of public testimony took place Friday (May 8), marred by several disruptions over new congressional maps during the Senate Governmental Affairs Committee meeting.

Committee Chair Caleb Kleinpeter called for several recesses when tempers ran hot, and arguments between some lawmakers and audience members became disorderly.

Among those who testified were congressmen Troy Carter and Cleo Fields, along with former congressmen Cedric Richmond and William Jefferson — the only four Black men elected to Congress in Louisiana since Reconstruction. They urged lawmakers to pass a map with two majority Black districts to represent the state’s 33% minority population.

The Senate Governmental Affairs Committee is expected to vote Wednesday on maps to advance to the full Senate.

Lawmakers return to the Capitol Monday (May 11) as the regular session continues. They expect to be busy with three weeks left in the session, with drawing congressional maps now being added to the agendas.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington.
Tags
Politics Louisiana News2026 Legislative SessionCapitol Access
Brooke Thorington
Before joining WRKF as the Capitol Access reporter, Brooke was the Assistant News Director at Louisiana Radio Network, where she also reported on statewide news and covered the state legislature.
See stories by Brooke Thorington

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