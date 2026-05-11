Capitol Access Minute: Congressional map public testimony marred by disruptions and multiple recesses

A full day of public testimony took place Friday (May 8), marred by several disruptions over new congressional maps during the Senate Governmental Affairs Committee meeting.

Committee Chair Caleb Kleinpeter called for several recesses when tempers ran hot, and arguments between some lawmakers and audience members became disorderly.

Among those who testified were congressmen Troy Carter and Cleo Fields, along with former congressmen Cedric Richmond and William Jefferson — the only four Black men elected to Congress in Louisiana since Reconstruction. They urged lawmakers to pass a map with two majority Black districts to represent the state’s 33% minority population.

The Senate Governmental Affairs Committee is expected to vote Wednesday on maps to advance to the full Senate.

Lawmakers return to the Capitol Monday (May 11) as the regular session continues. They expect to be busy with three weeks left in the session, with drawing congressional maps now being added to the agendas.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington.